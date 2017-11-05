Glass half full: Disinvestment kitty swells to Rs 37,866 crore

The government has crossed the half-way mark towards achieving the 2017-18 disinvestment target. Following the conclusion of New India Assurance’s initial public offering (IPO) last week, the government’s divestment kitty has swelled to Rs 37,866 crore, 52 per cent of the targeted Rs 72,500 crore for the current financial year. IPOs have accounted for the bulk of the disinvestment proceeds this year. This is in contrast to two previous financial years, when the government had heavily relied on share buybacks. Apart from New India, the government has launched the ...