TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Govt's move on black money to mute gold demand in India: World Gold Council

Sensex lower, Nifty tests 8,700 ; BSE up 3% at Rs 1,120
Business Standard

Glenmark Pharma climbs nearly 7% on smart Q3 earnings, robust sales in US

The stock climbed 6.86 per cent to Rs 970.25 on BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

pharma, medicine, pharmaceuticals,
Photo: Shutterstock

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The stock climbed 6.86 per cent to Rs 970.25 on BSE.

On NSE, it soared 6.7 per cent to Rs 970.

The drug firm yesterday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 477.03 crore for the December quarter, mainly on account of robust sales in the US market.

The figure for the same period of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 196.17 crore, the company said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income from operations also rose to Rs 2,535 crore for the quarter under review, from Rs 1,778.29 crore a year ago.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Glenmark Pharma climbs nearly 7% on smart Q3 earnings, robust sales in US

The stock climbed 6.86 per cent to Rs 970.25 on BSE

The stock climbed 6.86 per cent to Rs 970.25 on BSE
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The stock climbed 6.86 per cent to Rs 970.25 on BSE.

On NSE, it soared 6.7 per cent to Rs 970.

The drug firm yesterday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 477.03 crore for the December quarter, mainly on account of robust sales in the US market.

The figure for the same period of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 196.17 crore, the company said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income from operations also rose to Rs 2,535 crore for the quarter under review, from Rs 1,778.29 crore a year ago.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Glenmark Pharma climbs nearly 7% on smart Q3 earnings, robust sales in US

The stock climbed 6.86 per cent to Rs 970.25 on BSE

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The stock climbed 6.86 per cent to Rs 970.25 on BSE.

On NSE, it soared 6.7 per cent to Rs 970.

The drug firm yesterday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 477.03 crore for the December quarter, mainly on account of robust sales in the US market.

The figure for the same period of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 196.17 crore, the company said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income from operations also rose to Rs 2,535 crore for the quarter under review, from Rs 1,778.29 crore a year ago.

image
Business Standard
177 22