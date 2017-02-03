Glenmark Pharma climbs nearly 7% on smart Q3 earnings, robust sales in US

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The stock climbed 6.86 per cent to Rs 970.25 on BSE.

On NSE, it soared 6.7 per cent to Rs 970.

The drug firm yesterday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 477.03 crore for the December quarter, mainly on account of robust in the market.

The figure for the same period of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 196.17 crore, the company said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income from operations also rose to Rs 2,535 crore for the under review, from Rs 1,778.29 crore a year ago.