Global fund managers pessimistic on earnings

In what could spell trouble for the equity market, a global survey of fund managers conducted by (BAML) shows a sharp deterioration in the corporate earnings outlook.



Done this month, it found only a third of the 200 surveyed think corporate profit will improve over the next 12 months. The reading is the lowest since November 2015, down eight percentage points since last month and 25 percentage points from January.



“Investors’ expectations of corporate profit have taken an ominous turn, a warning sign for equities over bonds, high yield over investment grade, and cyclical sectors over defensive ones. Further deterioration is likely to cause risk-off trades,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist,The number of respondents saying equity were overvalued rose to a record high of 46 per cent.The surveyed think a policy mistake by the or the and a crash in global bond are the top two biggest tail-risks for the market.As for India, the weak June quarter earnings by domestic companies has “set the tone for another weak year”, goes a note from Kotak Institutional Equities.It says the June quarter results, the first one in 2017-18, “suggest the underlying conditions in several sectors and the broader economy continue to be weak. First quarter net profit of the Nifty 50 Index declined 8.4 per cent year-on-year, 1.8 per cent lower versus expectations. We now expect FY18 net profit of the Nifty 50 to grow 1.5 per cent. In the context of persistent disappointment in earnings, we find the market’s faith in valuations and the Street’s ability to value stocks on FY19/20 earnings remarkable,” said the note.After the March quarter results,, the consensus earnings growth estimate for Nifty companies was around 18 per cent.