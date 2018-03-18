Global trade war, NPA issues to dictate markets in the coming week

Global events will be crucial in deciding the trend for the equity market coming week amid rising concerns of trade headwinds, say experts.

are currently reeling under global trade worries and domestic political concerns.

"Q3 results have given some signs of improvement in corporate earnings. The long term outlook for the domestic market continues to be strong. However, rising concerns of global trade headwinds, domestic NPA issues and upcoming state elections will keep market on tenterhooks. US FED policy meet this week is the key event," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research,

"The FOMC meet, lined up this week, will be important to watch out from the global view point," said Vikas Jain - Senior Analyst,

SAMCO Securities, Founder & CEO, said, "Global headwinds are negative and will decide the direction in the short-term".

Over the last week, the Sensex recorded a fall of 131.14 points, or 0.39 per cent, and the NSE Nifty lost 31.70 points, or 0.30 per cent.

On Friday alone, the benchmark index slumped 509.54 points or 1.51 per cent.

"The fall can largely be attributed to both domestic as well as international factors. Globally, trade war concerns have emerged and are worried that it could deteriorate the just improving global growth rate. Domestically, since has pulled out of NDA, political uncertainties have resurfaced," said Arun Thukral, MD & CEO,

