Sebi to allow mutual funds, PMS to participate in commodity futures market
Business Standard

Godrej Agrovet IPO price range at Rs 450-460 per share; opens Oct 4

The IPO opens on 4 October and closes on 6 October 2017

IPO price band fixed at Rs 450-460 per share

Godrej Agrovet, promoted by Godrej Industries is coming up with an initial public offer aggregating up to Rs 291.51 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by Godrej Industries aggregating up to Rs 300 crore and up to 1.23 crore equity shares by V-Sciences Investments Pte.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 450-460 per share. The IPO opens on 4 October and closes on 6 October 2017.

Godrej Agrovet is a diversified agri-business company.
First Published: Tue, September 26 2017. 16:25 IST

