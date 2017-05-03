Godrej Properties' stock hits 52-week high

Properties hit 52 week high on Wednesday after the company said it has sold 1000 apartments since March.

Properties, the property development arm of Group, sold over 1,000 apartments across three new project launches in Mumbai, Greater Noida and Pune since March 2017, the company said on Wednesday.

The company would build 130 apartments at at the Trees project in Mumbai within the first week of the launch. It sold 500 in the suites at Golf Links in Greater Noida and another 450 apartments were sold in 24 in Pune, it also stated.

The company's which opened at Rs 512.90 touched 52 week high of Rs 585.05 before ending the day at Rs 544.20, which was 7.74 per cent higher than Tuesday's close.