Markets likely to shrug off Trump speech

We are positive on power and telecom sectors: Nimesh Shah
Business Standard

Going gets better for Tata Steel

Higher prices, falling costs and recovery in demand to keep sentiment elevated

Ujjval Jauhari  |  New Delhi 

Never in recent times have things been looking so good for Tata Steel. The Street realises the ongoing and potential improvements in the business, seen in the stock price. The stock hit a 25-month high of Rs 468.95 in trade on Wednesday.   Tata Steel’s stock, along with peers like Jindal Steel and Steel Authority of India (SAIL), has lagged JSW Steel over longer time periods of two and five years but it has caught up with JSW Steel in the past one year. Versus a return of 85.5 per cent for JSW Steel, Tata Steel has almost doubled in the past 12 months; SAIL is up about 42 per ...

