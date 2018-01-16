Gold glitters on global cues, wedding season buying by jewellers, retailers

rose by Rs 200 to trade at an almost three-month high of Rs 30,950 per 10 gram at the on Tuesday, helped by a firm global trend and pick- up in wedding season buying by local jewellers and retailers. also rallied by Rs 300 to trade above the Rs 40,000 per kg level on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Bullion traders said the sentiment got a boost owing to a firming trend overseas where rose to the highest since September, as the dollar slumped to three-year lows against a basket of currencies, raising the appeal of the as a safe haven. Globally, rose 0.42 per cent to $1,343 an ounce and by 0.90 per cent to USD 17.36 an ounce in Singapore on Monday. Besides, a pick-up in buying by local jewellers to meet wedding season demand at domestic spot also supported the uptick, they said. rose by Rs 200 to trade at an almost three-month high of Rs 30,950 per 10 gram at the bullion market In the national capital, of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rallied by Rs 200 each to Rs 30,950 and Rs 30,800 per 10 gram, respectively.

The precious metal had gained Rs 275 in the previous three days. Sovereign too gained Rs 50 to trade at Rs 24,750 per piece of eight gram. ready prices also went up by Rs 300 to Rs 40,200 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 460 to Rs 39,580 per kg. coins, however, remained unaltered at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.