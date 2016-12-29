Gold import had a small export component in Oct-Nov

The bullion trade was very thin since February and the average monthly import was 25-30 tonnes

The bullion trade was very thin since February and the average monthly import was 25-30 tonnes

The domestic demand for gold, which was very low for most of 2016, increased after demonetisation because even after the old high-value notes were banned, people used them to buy gold, and the wedding season was starting. Before this, gold traders and export houses exported most of the gold that came to India. In the September quarter, the share of gold imported for export was 55 per cent of the total import, lowest in at least two years. The exports were value-added jewellery or part of round tripping, which is export without much value addition. The bullion trade was ...

Rajesh Bhayani