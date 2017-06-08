Gold makes run toward $1,300 as risk flares from UK to West Asia

is taking aim at $1,300 an ounce. The metal has rallied to the highest since November as investors position themselves for the outcome of the election and potential drama of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony, while also tracking tensions in the

Bullion for August delivery was at $1,292.70 an ounce at 7:32 am on the Comex in New York, holding near Tuesday's intraday peak of $1,298.80, the highest level since November 4, according to Bloomberg generic pricing. The climb has been supported by a fall in the dollar, which has sunk to the lowest since October.

is 12 per cent higher in 2017, and a Bloomberg survey this week signals more gains. The latest leg up has been buttressed by rising haven demand as voters head to the polls on Thursday, with the result set to dictate how the country handles Brexit. The same day, Comey appears before a Congressional panel to testify about his probe into President Donald Trump campaign's ties to Russia, while the European Central Bank issues a policy decision.

"The two main drivers of are the value of the dollar and uncertainty," said Jeffrey Halley, market strategist at Oanda Corp in Singapore, referring to the tensions, the ECB decision and the election. "We have both in abundance at the moment. The double whammy has seen traders pile into and, given the power of the rally this week, I can't see any other outcome than a test of $1,300 sooner rather than later."

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and severed ties with on Monday citing its support for rival Iran and for extremist groups. The crisis pits US allies against each other, disrupting trade, flights and business activity in one of the world's most strategically important regions.

may end the year at $1,350, according to the median estimate of 15 people surveyed at a conference organised by the Singapore Bullion Market Association this week. Twelve respondents were bullish, citing the geopolitical uncertainty that continues to weigh on market sentiment. Separately, Westgold Resources managing director Peter Cook said Wednesday that prices will gain on global volatility to reach $1,400 by the end of 2017.

Fed watch

While has rallied, investors remain mindful that the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates again next week, adding to increases in December and March. Still, beyond that hike, the Fed isn't going to be overly aggressive, according to TD Securities. A gauge of the dollar has lost 6 per cent this year.



"The amount of uncertainty in the world has increased," said Avtar Sandu, Asian commodities manager at Phillip Futures Pte. "Despite the rate hike expected in June, the are pretty strong. Going forward, it's a matter of how many hikes there are going to be and when. We just expect one more, maybe in December."

In other precious metals:



—Silver for July delivery fell 0.6 per cent to $17.605 an ounce.

—Platinum was down 0.8 per cent at $955.90 an ounce.

—Palladium fell 1.6 per cent to $834.90 an ounce.