Gold prices extend gains for 2nd day, silver declines

Gold prices firmed up in the global market in view of fall of dollars in overseas market

Divergent trend was noticed on the bullion market here today as prices moved up further for the second straight day on persistent demand coupled with higher global cues while silver declined on stockists offerings.



Standard (99.5 purity) moved up by Rs 50 to close at Rs 27,330 per 10 grams from last weekend's level of Rs 27,280.



Pure (99.9 purity) also moved up by a similar margin to end at Rs 27,480 per 10 grams against Rs 27,430 previously.



While, Silver (.999 fineness) fell by Rs 475 per kg to finish at Rs 38,740 from 39,215.



In the global market, prices settled higher on last Friday, snapping a three-session skid, but it wasn't enough to save the precious metal from a seventh straight week of declines, its longest weekly losing streak in more than 12 years.



for February delivery settled higher at USD 1,133.60 an ounce.

Press Trust of India