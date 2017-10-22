Market bets on gold price rebound in second half of 2018

After a subdued Samvat 2073, gold is likely to do better this year, say experts. While gold prices are expected to be volatile, bias would be upwards. Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst, precious metals for South Asia, GFMS TR said, “Gold in dollar terms is on an uptrend and prices are expected to touch $1,350 per ounce next Diwali.” In India, the gold market will continue to undergo transformation, as the government is likely to announce a new comprehensive gold policy in the Union Budget. The new ecosystem is expected to drive gold demand. However, experts caution that ...