Gold snaps 3-day winning spree, silver drops

Silver (.999 fineness) fell by Rs 275 per kg to finish at Rs 39,300 from from Rs 39,575

snapped its 3-day winning spree and silver dropped on stockists offerings at the bullion market here today.



Standard (99.5 purity) moved down by 15 per ten grams to close at Rs 27,570 from the yesterday's closing level of Rs 27,585.



Pure (99.9 purity) also declined by a similar margin to end at Rs 27,720 from Rs 27,735 per 10 grams.



In the overseas market, prices closed at just over one-week highs yesterday, recovering after ending with a seventh straight weekly decline before the holiday weekend-their longest such losing streak in more than 12 years.



futures for February delivery finished up USD 5.10 at USD 1,138.70 an ounce in light volume.



Meanwhile, March silver was up 24 cents at USD 16.00 an ounce.

