Google to ban cryptocurrency, initial coin offering ads from June

will ban online advertisements promoting and starting in June, part of a broader crackdown on the marketing of a new breed of Alphabet Inc.’s announced the decision Wednesday night in an update to its policy, which says it will begin to block ads for " and related content." Inc. took a similar step in January, leaving the two largest web-ad sellers out of reach of the nascent digital-currency sector. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, pared an advance of about 2 percent after Google’s announcement, trading little changed at $9,099 as of 1:04 p.m. in Rival coins Ripple and Ether also pared gains. The internet-search giant is also restricting ads for financial products including binary options, a risky derivative with an all-or-nothing payoff. Right now, queries for terms like "binary options" and "buy bitcoin" produce four ads at the top of the results. Facebook, Google’s primary rival for ad dollars, banned ads for in January. Some aggressive businesses found a loophole: purposely misspelling words like "bitcoin" in their ads. A spokeswoman said the company’s policies will try to anticipate workarounds like this. Google’s updated policy came with the release of its annual "bad ads" report, a review of the number of malicious, deceptive and controversial ads scrubs from its massive search, display and video network.

In 2017, said it removed more than 3.2 billion advertisements from the web. That’s up from 1.7 billion in 2016.