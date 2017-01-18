Government feels the sugar price rise alarming

With prices in the retail market hitting Rs 45 levels, worried government officials have sought explanations from the Indian Mills Association (ISMA) on the surge, and has cautioned it that mills may be indulging in speculation. They also said the government views the price rise as alarming. While had already warned mills against speculating, the government is preparing a contingency action plan to keep prices cool, according to sources.

Interestingly, following the meeting with food ministry officials recently, the wrote to the mills expressly stating that the government was alarmed at the surge in prices. Its warning to mills to stay away from speculative activities is a rare phenomenon, accordingly to analysts. However simultaneously asserted fundamentals are supporting the rise in prices, as the current cost of production Rs 36.5 per kg on average and is even higher in the north. It further claimed that Rs 40 per kg for the commodity in the wholesale market is not really alarming.

Traders however told Business Standard that the mills have been continuously hiking prices at short intervals to cash in on the scarcity.

Mill sources said that is considering several measures to ensure they become more transparent in providing data to enable it to gauge the supply situation correctly and come out with a realistic assesment.

At present, mills are providing production data every fortnight to ISMA. The association is meeting next week to review consumption and production estimates. Sources believe that the apex industry body has already lowered the consumption estimate to 24.8 million tonnes this season and in next week's meeting it may further it by over a million tonnes. is considering asking mills to provide their sales data and stock positions on a fortnightly basis, and comparing this information with their estimates on plantation, as sugarcane plantation has three cycles with crops of different maturities. This will help determine cane availability and stock positions correctly.

At present, according to sources in multinational trading houses, production may end the season around much lower, between 21 and 21.5 million tonnes compared to 22.5 million tonnes estimated by the government. This could leave opening stock for season 2017-18 beginning October at as little as 3.6-4 million tonnes.

Alarmed food ministry officials have met all stakeholders during the past 10 days to understand the reasons for the price rise and take corrective action, if required. The government has ruled out reducing import duty on for now, going by ISMA's representations, said sources close to the food ministry.

These sources, who requested anonymity, said, "The ministry has not pressed the panic button yet, as has assured the government that mills are selling whatever they are producing to recover money to repay loans and to pay farmers as well." However the production season is expected to end early, perhaps in a month or two. After that, supply may dry out and a further price rise is very likely. Hence, the government has prepared an action plan that will be implemented if the situation so warrants.

The plan includes three options. One is to ask state agencies such as STC and FCI to import sugar. Another is to allow raw but re-export conditions may be tweaked to reduce scarcity in the short term, as in the next season bumper production is estimated following good monsoon and higher acreage of cane in kharif.

Currently raw meant for re-export can not be diverted to the domestic market during the six-month time allowed for re-export. However, that norm may relaxed and refined from imported raw may be allowed to be sold in domestic market and replace it with fresh stock when new crop arrives. This could be a one-season measure.

In the last option, if the country faces a huge scarcity till the arrival of the new crop after October, the commodity could be imported from Brazil to extent that it offsets the scarcity.