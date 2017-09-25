Govt bonds oversubscribed as FPIs bid for $700 mn

on Monday received robust response from foreign investors attracting bids to the tune of about $700 million, against $429 million on

The auction was conducted on NSE's e-bid platform from 1530 hours to 1730 hours, after the market hours.

At the end of the two-hour auction, as many as 37 bids were declared successful out of 47, the exchange data showed.

(FPIs) bid for limits in government debt securities worth Rs 4,541 crore ($699 million) as against Rs 2,786 crore ($429 million) on

The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased.

Till September 21, the total in the government debt category reached Rs 1,84,914 crore, 98.52 per cent of total permitted threshold of Rs 1,87,700 crore, as per the latest update with depositories.

Consequently, the exchange had decided conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limits (Rs 2,786 crore).

In an auction conducted earlier this month, the had attracted bids worth Rs 6,663 crore from foreign investors against Rs 4,910 crore put on

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)