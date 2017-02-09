Govt mulls removing age cap for Sebi chief

The government is mulling to remove the age criteria for selection of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said two people with the knowledge of the development. Under the current rules, only those between the age of 50 and 60 can apply for the post of chief, while the retirement age has been set at 65 years.

The move is aimed at attracting relatively younger talent to head the regulatory body, sources said. The move could also be in sync with the criteria for appointing Reserve Bank of India (RBI), where is there is no lower or upper age limit.

Sources in the know said there is a thinking in the policy circles that there is no need for the law to stipulate retirement age for the chairman when there is none for the RBI governor.

The move comes at a time when government is in advanced stage of finalising the new chief as the current chairman tenure is ending on March 1.

"The Prime Minister's office (PMO) is in talks with various shareholders to remove the age criteria just like in the case of RBI governor," said a government source in know.

Sandeep Parekh, founder, says the rule change can be done through a notification and may not require amendments to the Act.

It couldn't be ascertained the proposal is being mooted keeping in mind a particular candidate for the current selection process.

The search-cum-selection panel to appoint the next chief said to have shortlisted around eight candidates for the post of chairman. Power secretary P K Pujari, additional secretary in finance ministry Ajay Tyagi and economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das are said to be the front-runners for the post.

The candidate will replace 64-year old U K Sinha, who has become the second-longest serving chairman after D R Mehta, who was at the helm between February 1995 and February 2002.

Legal experts say fixing removing the upper age gap would be fine, however, the government should ensure there is a change in guard after three or five years to bring in fresh thinking at the securities regulator.

Last year, too, the government had called for applications but then decided to extend Sinha's term, citing a need for continuity amid volatility in the global