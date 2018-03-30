JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt to divest entire stake in Pawan Hans, Hindustan Newsprint

Pawan Hans is jointly owned by the Centre and ONGC Ltd, which have an equal 50 per cent stake in the helicopter services provider

BS Reporter 

Pawan Hans

Soon after the Centre started the process for planned privatising of Air India, it put out a preliminary information memorandum and expression of interest for Hindustan Newsprint, and is expected to issue one for Pawan Hans, said an official.

Hindustan Newsprint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hindustan Paper Corporation, which is divesting its entire stake. Pawan Hans is jointly owned by the Centre and ONGC Ltd, which have an equal 50 per cent stake in the helicopter services provider.

The Centre will divest its entire stake in Pawan Hans.
First Published: Fri, March 30 2018. 00:36 IST

