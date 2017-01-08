Govt to have sufficient sugar; no plans to cut import duty

The import duty on sugar at present is 40% and no overseas purchase is taking place

The does not have any immediate plans to cut on as the country would have sufficient supply of the sweetener considering fall in consumption this year and a likely bumper crop next year.



The is also keeping a close watch on futures trading to keep a check on speculative activity and ensure no spike in retail price, which at present is Rs 40/kg.



The on at present is 40 per cent and no overseas purchase is taking place.



"I don't think we would have to import as we are going to have adequate stocks in the domestic market. So, there is no question of reducing the at this point in time," a senior official told PTI.



There has been a fall in consumption in the last two months by 4-5 lakh tonnes. So, this year's total consumption would actually come down to last year's level of 25 million tonnes from the earlier projection of 25.5 million tonnes for 2016-17 marketing year (October-September), the official said.



Whereas the supply would be 30.2 million tonnes for this year, including 7.7 million tonnes of carryover stock and 22.5 million tonnes of domestic output for this year.



Already, mills have manufactured 8 million tonnes of in the last three months of this marketing year.



In view of the likely drop in consumption level, the country is going to have a surplus stock of 4-5 lakh tonnes at the end of this year, which is sufficient to meet the demand in the beginning of the next marketing year from October 2018.



That apart, the official said, "Most of them are estimating bumper output of 26-27 million tonnes for next year as the good monsoon has boosted sugarcane production."



Even mills are expected to start crushing operations earlier in 2017-18 and hence there might be enough supply of in the market, he said.



On futures trade, the official said, "About 5,000 tonnes a day is traded on the futures platform, which is a very small quantity. But we are monitoring prices to check speculation."



The official said that no traders would like to buy from the futures market and hoard it for long as there is a stock limit in place on wholesale and retailers till April 2017.



India, the world's second-biggest producer, had produced 25.1 million tonnes of last 2015-16 marketing year.

Press Trust of India