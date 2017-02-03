Great Eastern Shipping Q3 Net down 33% at Rs 238 crore

India's largest private shipping company on Friday reported a 33.44 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 238.36 for the December quarter of 2016 on the back of decreased income.

The company had clocked Rs 358.13 profit in the corresponding quarter of 2015-16.

Total income from operations declined to Rs 749.36 during the quarter under review compared with Rs 961 in the year-ago period.

Expenses declined to Rs 362.72 during the quarter as against Rs 414.33 in October-December quarter of 2015-16.

The company's shipping segment revenue declined to 569.37 during the quarter as against Rs 583.18 in the year-ago period.

Offshore revenue too was hit and declined to Rs 357.54 in the third quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 462.66 in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Chairman KM Sheth said, during the quarter contracted to buy two and three for delivery in the fourth quarter.

In a separate filing, said that the Board of Directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.60 per share to its equity shareholders.

shares were trading 0.06 per cent higher at Rs 386.50 apiece on BSE.