Green signal to 73% stake sale in Dredging Corp

The on Wednesday approved the sale of its entire 73.47 per cent stake in of (DCI), official sources said.

The Cabinet had approved DCI disinvestment, official sources said after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

They said the Cabinet had approved the sale of government’s entire 73.47 per cent stake in the company which could fetch about Rs 1,400 crore to the exchequer.

The dredging company is under the administrative control of the shipping ministry.

It is involved in maintenance dredging, capital dredging, beach nourishment, land reclamation, shallow water dredging, project management consultancy and marine construction.

A core group of secretaries on disinvestment, headed by the Cabinet secretary, had already approved the sale of DCI.

The think tank NITI Aayog too had favoured the disinvestment.Currently, the holds 73.47 per cent stake in DCI.

The DCI stock was trading 20 per cent up at Rs 669.95 on the BSE in the afternoon.