JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Other Commodities

LPG cylinder to cost Rs 93 more now; jet fuel price up by 2%
Business Standard

Green signal to 73% stake sale in Dredging Corp

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Stake sale

The government on Wednesday approved the sale of its entire 73.47 per cent stake in Dredging Corporation of India (DCI), official sources said. 

The Cabinet had approved DCI disinvestment, official sources said after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They said the Cabinet had approved the sale of government’s entire 73.47 per cent stake in the company which could fetch about Rs 1,400 crore to the exchequer.

The dredging company is under the administrative control of the shipping ministry. 

It is involved in maintenance dredging, capital dredging, beach nourishment, land reclamation, shallow water dredging, project management consultancy and marine construction.

A core group of secretaries on disinvestment, headed by the Cabinet secretary, had already approved the sale of DCI.

The government think tank NITI Aayog too had favoured the disinvestment.Currently, the government holds 73.47 per cent stake in DCI.

The DCI stock was trading 20 per cent up at Rs 669.95 on the BSE in the afternoon.
First Published: Thu, November 02 2017. 00:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements