Growth opportunity key trigger for SIS

Security and Intelligence Services (India), a private security services player, has taken the inorganic route to fuel growth, including its acquisition in Australia in 2008. In addition to the core security services segment, which accounts for 87 per cent of revenue, the company has also forayed into other segments of cash logistics and facility management. The Australian acquisition was a key driving factor of the security services business and contributes about 60 per cent to the segment revenue. While Australia has steady growth prospects, the Indian security services ...