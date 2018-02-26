Growth uptick, multiple tailwinds to prop up information technology sector

The information technology (IT) indices were the key gainers last week, outperforming the broader markets with a rise of about 4 per cent, led by both large- and mid-cap companies. The broader markets might see intermediate rallies, such as the one on Monday.

However, due to concerns over stiff broader market valuations of 18 times FY19 earnings estimates — mid- and small-caps are significantly expensive — and worsening macro indicators, such as inflation and rising bond yields, investors are looking at the IT sector as a defensive bet. The change in sentiment is also ...