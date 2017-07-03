GST blues may make markets volatile, experts at sea over economic impact

The Indian stock market could continue to remain volatile with a downward bias as corporates and investors assess the impact of the landmark (GST) on their businesses, investments, and the economy.

Market pundits are still trying to get a grip on how the new tax regime will impact inflation, gross domestic product, and profit margins of firms after July 1 roll-out. They, however, are unanimous in their belief that the could remain under pressure as the transition to the is likely to be fraught with hiccups, which could disrupt economic activities.

Ahead of the — which subsumes most of the pre- indirect taxes levied by the Centre and states — implementation, the benchmark Nifty declined in six of the previous eight trading sessions, with automobile and banking stocks, in particular, underperforming the market.

“The may disrupt the system for a few days, maybe weeks or months, as people are not yet fully ready for the execution. The Street will react to the initial disruption, as are trading at rich valuations with expectations of better corporate earnings,” says Motilal Oswal, chairman and managing director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, adding that the benchmark indices could correct up to 3 per cent from pre- levels.

The Nifty 50 index on Friday closed at 9,520, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 30,921.6. Despite the recent correction, both the indices are trading less than 2 per cent below their all-time highs touched last month. Also, they are trading at 19 times their estimated one-year forward earnings, compared to long-term average of 16 times.





“The impact of the on listed company volumes and earnings may extend beyond the June quarter. At rich valuations, any hiccup in numbers could be a risk,” says Sanjay Mookim, India equity strategist at (BofAML), asking investors to stay cautious in the near term.

BofAML, which did a mood-check with retail channels, says there is anguish among traders over the complexity of the new system and hurried implementation. “On the ground, this lack of readiness at businesses will impose costs — money and time. These should be temporary and are unlikely to be fatal,” says Mookim.

Most economists have sounded caution on GDP growth for the next two quarters due to the implications of the GST’s short-term impact.

“The short-term impact of the could be neutral to negative for the broader economy. Over the next few quarters as the dust settles on short-term glitches, the business will move to resolve the more structural issues of reforming business models and gaining efficiency,” says Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist, Kotak Institutional Equities.

While the market seems vulnerable for correction, the downside could be protected as most fund managers are hitting high cash, which is waiting to be deployed.

“There has been no country where the has been implemented without glitches. As fund managers, we look beyond the short-term. We will use the hiccups as buying opportunities,” says Sankaran Naren, chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential Asset Management.

At the end of May, equity mutual funds (MFs) were sitting on cash level of Rs 36,300 crore, nearly 6.5 per cent of their total assets under management. On several occasions in the past, MFs have emerged as strong buyers whenever have seen sharp correction, helping stock prices to rebound.

Beyond teething problems, many experts feel the has the potential to transform the economy and benefit large and organised businesses, which the market may not have priced in yet.