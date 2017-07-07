GST impact: Consumer goods firms to petition govt against MRP sticker rules

Consumer goods companies are likely to petition the government against the latest directive on affixing stickers to reflect the change in pricing under the goods and services tax (GST). Persons in the know told Business Standard that legal teams of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) were studying implications of the order before making representations to the government. Companies producing consumer goods, handsets and appliances are worried affixing stickers may pit them against the metrology department ...