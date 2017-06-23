TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOs » News

Wall Street weighed down by health, consumer shares
Business Standard

GTPL Hathway IPO oversubscribed 1.53 times on last day

The IPO to garner up to Rs 485 crore comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 240 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The initial public offering (IPO) of GTPL Hathway, which offers cable TV and broadband services, was oversubscribed 1.53 times on the last day of offer today.

The IPO received bids for 3,08,57,728 shares against the total issue size of 2,02,15,966 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 1.48 times, non institutional investors 2.85 times and retail investors 94%, sources said.

GTPL Hathway on Tuesday raised over Rs 145 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO to garner up to Rs 485 crore comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 240 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.44 crore shares in the price band of Rs 167-170 a share.

Proceeds from the IPO will be utilised towards repayment of loan and other general corporate purposes.

JM Financial Institutional Securities, BNP Paribas, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Yes Securities are managing the issue.

The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

GTPL Hathway IPO oversubscribed 1.53 times on last day

The IPO to garner up to Rs 485 crore comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 240 crore

The IPO to garner up to Rs 485 crore comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 240 crore
The initial public offering (IPO) of GTPL Hathway, which offers cable TV and broadband services, was oversubscribed 1.53 times on the last day of offer today.

The IPO received bids for 3,08,57,728 shares against the total issue size of 2,02,15,966 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 1.48 times, non institutional investors 2.85 times and retail investors 94%, sources said.

GTPL Hathway on Tuesday raised over Rs 145 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO to garner up to Rs 485 crore comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 240 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.44 crore shares in the price band of Rs 167-170 a share.

Proceeds from the IPO will be utilised towards repayment of loan and other general corporate purposes.

JM Financial Institutional Securities, BNP Paribas, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Yes Securities are managing the issue.

The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

GTPL Hathway IPO oversubscribed 1.53 times on last day

The IPO to garner up to Rs 485 crore comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 240 crore

The initial public offering (IPO) of GTPL Hathway, which offers cable TV and broadband services, was oversubscribed 1.53 times on the last day of offer today.

The IPO received bids for 3,08,57,728 shares against the total issue size of 2,02,15,966 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 1.48 times, non institutional investors 2.85 times and retail investors 94%, sources said.

GTPL Hathway on Tuesday raised over Rs 145 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO to garner up to Rs 485 crore comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 240 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.44 crore shares in the price band of Rs 167-170 a share.

Proceeds from the IPO will be utilised towards repayment of loan and other general corporate purposes.

JM Financial Institutional Securities, BNP Paribas, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Yes Securities are managing the issue.

The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

image
Business Standard
177 22