Gujarat Borosil zooms 100% in two weeks

is locked in upper circuit for the third straight day, up 5% at Rs 166, also its fresh on the BSE.



In past two weeks, the stock has been nearly doubled from Rs 83.20 on October 5, 2017, as compared to 3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Till 07:07 PM; around 159,000 shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 102,853 shares on the BSE.last week opened its new glass melting and production facility for 2mm fully tempered solar glass. The new technology, innovated by Gujarat Borosil, was launched by R Chidambaram, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, on October 10 inaugurated the new tempered glass production facility of the company, at Bharuch, Gujarat.“This 2mm fully tempered glass truly is the next level evolution for solar power. The 2mm glass to glass modules using bi-facial solar cells will make the power output rise by a staggering 30%. Plus the life of the module itself will increase to 40 years. Both these new features will result in a further drop in the levelised cost of solar power,” said in a statement.