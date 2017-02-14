GVK Power spikes 17% on reports of winning bid to build Navi Mumbai airport

of & Infrastructure rallied to their 52-week highs on news reports that the company has won a bid to build Navi Mumbai International Airport, piping Hyderabad-based GMR Infrastructure.

Reacting to the development, the stock of GVK rose as much as 16.6% to Rs 7.7 on the BSE.

On the volume front, nearly 64 lakh exchanged hands on the counter on the BSE as compared to two-week average of nearly 12 lakh

Meanwhile, the Exchange has sought clarification from & Infrastructure with respect to the same news report.

Reporterdly, Maharashtra's City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) awarded the contract ] to construct the upcoming Rs 16,000 crore to GVK after it submitted the highest revenue sharing model of 12.6% per annum, while its sole closest competitor GMR, which managed the New Delhi airport, quoted a figure of 10.44%.

GVK currently manages the Mumbai International Airport.