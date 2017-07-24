GVK Power zooms 40% in two days; Equity Intelligence India buys 1% stake

-
ALSO READArchies rallies over 25% in two days on stake buy by Equity Intelligence Private equity firms cash in on equity boom GVK completes residual stake sale in Bangalore Airport to Fairfax India GVK Power, JP Associates, Welspun Corp, HEG hit 52-week highs GVK scrip jumps 16% to Rs 8.61 on Friday
-
On July 21, 2017 Equity Intelligence India Private Limited [P M S] bought 18.8 million shares representing 1.19% stake in GVK Power & Infrastructure at Rs 9.61 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEAL DATA
Porinju Veliyath, ace investor, is the Founder & CEO of Equity Intelligence India.
In the past four trading sessions, the stock surged 52% from Rs 7.70 on July 18, 2017.
At 10:02 am; it was up 14% to Rs 11.40, as compared to 0.35% rise in the Nifty 50 index. A combined 31.49 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU