TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

LIVE: Nifty at fresh record high, hits crucial 9,950 mark; RIL, ITC lead
Business Standard

GVK Power zooms 40% in two days; Equity Intelligence India buys 1% stake

On July 21, Equity Intelligence bought 18.8 million shares at Rs 9.61 per share on NSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

GVK Power Q4 net loss widens at Rs 407 crore

GVK Power & Infrastructure hit a 52-week high of Rs 11.70, extending its Friday’s 20% surge on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), after Equity Intelligence India Private Limited bought an over 1% stake in the company through open market purchases. The stock zoomed 40% from Rs 8.35 in the last two trading sessions.

On July 21, 2017 Equity Intelligence India Private Limited [P M S] bought 18.8 million shares representing 1.19% stake in GVK Power & Infrastructure at Rs 9.61 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEAL DATA

Porinju Veliyath, ace investor, is the Founder & CEO of Equity Intelligence India.

In the past four trading sessions, the stock surged 52% from Rs 7.70 on July 18, 2017.

At 10:02 am; it was up 14% to Rs 11.40, as compared to 0.35% rise in the Nifty 50 index. A combined 31.49 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements