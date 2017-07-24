GVK Power zooms 40% in two days; Equity Intelligence India buys 1% stake





Porinju Veliyath, ace investor, is the Founder & CEO of Equity Intelligence India. hit a 52-week high of Rs 11.70, extending its Friday’s 20% surge on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), after Equity Intelligence India Private Limited bought an over 1% stake in the company through open market purchases. The stock zoomed 40% from Rs 8.35 in the last two trading sessions.On July 21, 2017 bought 18.8 million shares representing 1.19% stake in at Rs 9.61 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEAL DATA Porinju Veliyath, ace investor, is the Founder & CEO of Equity Intelligence India.



In the past four trading sessions, the stock surged 52% from Rs 7.70 on July 18, 2017.



At 10:02 am; it was up 14% to Rs 11.40, as compared to 0.35% rise in the Nifty 50 index. A combined 31.49 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.

