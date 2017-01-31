H1-B visa effect: Infosys, TCS, Wipro tank up to 5%

Stocks of information technology (IT) companies such as TCS, and tanked up to 5% on reports that a legislation has been introduced in the US House of Representatives, which among other things, calls for more than doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to $130,000.

The move, experts say, will make it difficult for the software services firms to replace American employees with foreign workers, including from India.

Reacting to the development, S&P BSE IT index shed 4% to 9479 points in intra-day trade to hit its lowest level since November 24, 2016. HCL Tech (down 6% to Rs 789), Geometric (down 5% to Rs 245), (down 5% to Rs 2219) and Tech Mahindra (down 5% to Rs 449) contributed most to the losses. By comparison, the frontline indices, the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 – were trading around 0.7% lower each at 12:40pm.

According to reports, the of 2017 introduced by California Congressman Zoe Lofgren prioritises market-based allocation of visas to those companies willing to pay 200% of a wage calculated by survey, eliminates the category of lowest pay, and raises the salary level at which H-1B dependent employer are exempt from non-displacement and recruitment attestation requirements to greater than $130,000. This is more than double of the current H-1B minimum wage of $60,000 which was established in 1989 and since then has remained unchanged.

“Among top-tier Indian IT stocks, is the most insulated from worries because it has the least number of temporary visa-holders as a proportion of employees based onsite in the US (around 40% as per our estimate). We reckon that ranks worst (highest) on this metric at over 70%,” says Sagar Rastogi, an analyst tracking the sector with Ambit Capital.

“We remain watchful of developments on this front, but our base case scenario remains that top-tier firms like will be able to adapt to any legislation without significant impact to revenue growth or margins. Key offsets could be: (1) greater use of collaborative technologies, (2) more local hiring, especially at the junior level and (3) greater use of near-shore delivery centres,” he adds.