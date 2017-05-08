Happy Birthday Jack Bogle, the man Warren Buffett calls a 'hero'

Everyone knows and his idea of value investing, but not many have heard of John Clifton "Jack" Bogle, who the Oracle of Omaha himself calls a hero for investors.

Bogle, the retired founder and CEO of Vanguard Group, also a creator of first index fund, turns 88 today. During Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha on Saturday, Buffett lauded and extended early 88th birthday wishes to Bogle.

" has probably done more for the American investor than any man in the country," said Buffett, adding Bogle has put 10s and 10s and 10s of billions into American investors' pockets, and those numbers are going to be 100s and 100s of billions over time.

This isn't the first time Buffett has sung the praises of Bogle's efforts to popularise index fund investing. In a shareholder letter published in February, he called Bogle a "hero," and touted the benefits of low-cost S&P 500

Bogle, who has been quite vocal about his criticism against active mutual fund managers, started the first index fund Vanguard 500 in 1976. He has written many books on investment that are considered classics within investment community. Common Sense on Mutual Funds, the Clash of the Cultures, Don't Count on It, Enough and the Little Book of Common Sense Investing, are to name a few.

So what are the and how do they differ from

are those which invest in the components of index such as the S&P 500 in US and Nifty50 in India, unlike active which consist stocks picked by designated fund managers. Needless to say, the return on moves in tandem with the index it tracks. Since, index fund is a passive form of fund management, the expense ratio on them comes in way less than that on

Among a plethora of active mutual funds, while some would definitely outperform index funds, a lot may also underperform. There is absolutely no way to judge which one would, and which wouldn't. That said, for a common investor who doesn't have time or knowledge to track markets, it makes sense to gain average market return keeping investing costs low instead of trying to beat the market for superior returns.

Bogle keeps saying: Fund investors are confident that they can easily select superior fund managers. They are wrong.

In The Little Book of Common Sense Investing, Bogle aptly summarises his philosophy: Don't look for the needle in the haystack. Just buy the haystack.