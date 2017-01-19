Hatsun Agro hits record high on strong Q3 results

The company engaged in packaged foods business had profit of Rs 17.55 crore in year ago quarter. On sequential basis, profit was down by 10.4% from Rs 32.16 crore in September quarter.
Net sales grew 14% at Rs 945 crore on YoY basis.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin expanded 78 basis points to 9.28% in Q3FY17 from 8.5% in Q3FY16 and 9% in Q2FY17.
In past one month, the stock outperformed the market by gaining 19% as compared to 3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
At 09:26 am; it was up 2% at Rs 409 against 0.1% rise in the benchmark index. A combined 27,811 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU