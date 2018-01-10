Havells stock: Investors in dilemma over growth versus valuations

Ever since Havells sold its stake in Sylvania, its erstwhile European arm in 2015, the company has repeatedly emphasised its aspiration to become a dominant player on the home turf.

If acquisition of Lloyd Electric’s consumer business last year established the point, the recently held analyst meeting reiterated Havells’ commitment. While the company has charted clear plans to grow its business across verticals, the key takeaways are its efforts to foray into new products such as water purifiers, enter new markets, expand distribution in western and southern India and adopt ...