HCC hits fresh 52-week high on Rs 369 crore order win from IRCON

The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 44.95, up 8% on the National Stock Exchange in intra-day trade

(HCC) hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 44.95, up 8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade after the company said it has bagged an order worth Rs 368.6 crore from International for construction of the cable stayed bridge including its approaches across river Anji Khad in Jammu & Kashmir. The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months.



The bridge will connect tunnels T2 and T3 on Katra–Banihal Section of Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link Project. The total length of the bridge is 473.25 m, including its approaches across the river. With a 290 metre long main span, this will be the longest cable stayed bridge for Indian Railways, said in a press release.



This is the fifth order it has received from IRCON, it added.



At 10:52 am; the stock was up 4% at Rs 43.25 as compared to 0.48% rise in the Nifty 50. A combined 12.64 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.