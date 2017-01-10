HCC hits fresh 52-week high on Rs 369 crore order win from IRCON

The bridge will connect tunnels T2 and T3 on Katra–Banihal Section of Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link Project. The total length of the bridge is 473.25 m, including its approaches across the river. With a 290 metre long main span, this will be the longest cable stayed bridge for Indian Railways, HCC said in a press release.
This is the fifth order it has received from IRCON, it added.
At 10:52 am; the stock was up 4% at Rs 43.25 as compared to 0.48% rise in the Nifty 50. A combined 12.64 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
