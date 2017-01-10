TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Engineers India gains on order win of Rs 2,500 crore from HPCL
Business Standard

HCC hits fresh 52-week high on Rs 369 crore order win from IRCON

The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 44.95, up 8% on the NSE in intra-day trade

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

HCC is first to get debt relief under RBI's S4A scheme

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 44.95, up 8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade after the company said it has bagged an order worth Rs 368.6 crore from IRCON International for construction of the cable stayed bridge including its approaches across river Anji Khad in Jammu & Kashmir. The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months.

The bridge will connect tunnels T2 and T3 on Katra–Banihal Section of Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link Project. The total length of the bridge is 473.25 m, including its approaches across the river.  With a 290 metre long main span, this will be the longest cable stayed bridge for Indian Railways, HCC said in a press release.


This is the fifth order it has received from IRCON, it added.

At 10:52 am; the stock was up 4% at Rs 43.25 as compared to 0.48% rise in the Nifty 50. A combined 12.64 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

HCC hits fresh 52-week high on Rs 369 crore order win from IRCON

The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 44.95, up 8% on the NSE in intra-day trade

The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 44.95, up 8% on the National Stock Exchange in intra-day trade
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 44.95, up 8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade after the company said it has bagged an order worth Rs 368.6 crore from IRCON International for construction of the cable stayed bridge including its approaches across river Anji Khad in Jammu & Kashmir. The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months.

The bridge will connect tunnels T2 and T3 on Katra–Banihal Section of Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link Project. The total length of the bridge is 473.25 m, including its approaches across the river.  With a 290 metre long main span, this will be the longest cable stayed bridge for Indian Railways, HCC said in a press release.

This is the fifth order it has received from IRCON, it added.

At 10:52 am; the stock was up 4% at Rs 43.25 as compared to 0.48% rise in the Nifty 50. A combined 12.64 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

HCC hits fresh 52-week high on Rs 369 crore order win from IRCON

The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 44.95, up 8% on the NSE in intra-day trade

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 44.95, up 8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade after the company said it has bagged an order worth Rs 368.6 crore from IRCON International for construction of the cable stayed bridge including its approaches across river Anji Khad in Jammu & Kashmir. The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months.

The bridge will connect tunnels T2 and T3 on Katra–Banihal Section of Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link Project. The total length of the bridge is 473.25 m, including its approaches across the river.  With a 290 metre long main span, this will be the longest cable stayed bridge for Indian Railways, HCC said in a press release.

This is the fifth order it has received from IRCON, it added.

At 10:52 am; the stock was up 4% at Rs 43.25 as compared to 0.48% rise in the Nifty 50. A combined 12.64 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.

image
Business Standard
177 22