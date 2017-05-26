HCC, Nalco, RBL Bank, Ramco Cements enter F&O market; trade mixed

RBL Bank dipped 7.5% to Rs 505 on the NSE in intra-day trade.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Kajaria Ceramics, Company (Nalco), and the Ramco Cements – were trading mixed following their inclusion in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) derivatives segment with effect from today.



The NSE, on May 18 said that it will admit for trading on its futures and options (F&O) segment the derivative contracts in these five companies beginning May 26.



Among the individual stocks, has dipped 7.5% to Rs 505 on the in intra-day trade. At 10:43 am; it was trading 4% lower at Rs 523 as compared to 0.36% rise in the Nifty 50 index. Ramco Cements too, down 1.5% at Rs 689, after hitting low of Rs 675 in intra-day trade.



However, (up 2.3% at Rs 42.40), (1.6% at Rs 67.70) and (1.4% at Rs 706) were up in the range of 1% to 2% on



Equity derivative is a class of derivatives whose value is at least partly derived from one or more underlying equity securities. are by far the most common equity derivatives.



Typically, stocks that enter the segment gain ground due to absence of circuit filters and increase in institutional participation due to improved liquidity.

