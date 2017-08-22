HCL Info gains 9.5% on plan to distribute Apple products

of on Tuesday ended with 9.5 per cent gains after the company said it will distribute products, including the iPhone, in the Indian market.

The stock soared 9.41 per cent to settle at Rs 47.10 on During the day, it jumped 17.30 per cent to Rs 50.50.

At NSE, of the company surged 9.55 per cent to close at Rs 47. The company's market valuation rose by Rs 91.33 crore to Rs 1,050.33 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 1.86 million of the company were traded on and over one crore changed hands at during the day.

The company in July said it was in discussions with the US-based tech giant to distribute its products in

In a regulatory filing yesterday, said it has signed an agreement for “distribution of iPhone and other products” with

It had signed a non-disclosure agreement with on December 23, 2016 and expressed interest in taking up distribution of products in the country.

Currently, has distribution tie-ups with companies like Ingram Micro, Redington, Rashi Peripherals and Beetel Teletech in