HCL Info gains 9.5% on plan to distribute Apple products

Shares
of HCL Infosystems
on Tuesday ended with 9.5 per cent gains after the company said it will distribute Apple
products, including the iPhone, in the Indian market.
The stock soared 9.41 per cent to settle at Rs 47.10 on BSE.
During the day, it jumped 17.30 per cent to Rs 50.50.
At NSE, shares
of the company surged 9.55 per cent to close at Rs 47. The company's market valuation rose by Rs 91.33 crore to Rs 1,050.33 crore.
In terms of equity volume, 1.86 million shares
of the company were traded on BSE
and over one crore shares
changed hands at NSE
during the day.
The company in July said it was in discussions with the US-based tech giant to distribute its products in India.
It had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Apple India
on December 23, 2016 and expressed interest in taking up distribution of Apple
products in the country.
Currently, Apple
has distribution tie-ups with companies like Ingram Micro, Redington, Rashi Peripherals and Beetel Teletech in India.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU