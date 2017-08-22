TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 150 pts higher, Lupin up 3%; Infosys gains 1.5%
Business Standard

HCL Infosystems up 17% post distribution agreement with Apple India

The stock surges 17% to Rs 50.50 on BSE in early morning trade on back of heavy volumes.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

HCL Infosystems surged 17% to Rs 50.50 on BSE in early morning trade after the company on Monday said it will distribute Apple products, including the iconic iPhone, in the Indian market.

“The Distributor Agreement for distribution of iPhone and other Apple Products has been signed with M/s Apple India Private Limited (M/s Apple),” HCL Infosystems said in a statement.

The company had said in July that it was in discussion with the US-based tech giant to distribute its products in India.

It had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Apple India on December 23, 2016, and had expressed interest in taking up distribution of Apple products in India.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 65 on January 25, 2017 in intra-day trade.

At 09:30 am; it was up 14% at Rs 49.05, as compared to 0.48% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 4.36 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%