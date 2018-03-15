JUST IN
Sensex, Nifty end lower after choppy trade; PSU banks continue to slide
HDFC Asset Management files for IPO, offers up to 25.5 mn shares

The company had given the nod for initiating its IPO process in November last year

India's HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of 25.5 million shares on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing.

The IPO comprises of an offer of 8.6 million shares by its parent Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd and 16.9 million shares by Standard Life Investments Ltd.

The company had given the nod for initiating its IPO process in November last year.

First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 15:52 IST

