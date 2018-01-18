JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex trades at record high, hits 35,500; Nifty above 10850
Business Standard

HDFC Bank, HDFC, ITC contribute over 50% of Sensex 400 points rally

HDFC Bank, HDFC and ITC collectively contributed 238 points to the Sensex's 407 points rise, which trading at 35,489 on Thursday at 12:57 PM, the BSE data showed.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock

HDFC twins – HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) - and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant ITC collectively contributed more than half of the Sensex 400 points rally. These three stocks collectively contributed 238 points to the Sensex’s 407 points rise, which trading at 35,489 on Thursday at 12:57 PM, the BSE data showed.

The index hit a new high of 35,507 in intra-day trade today. Besides, three stocks – ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and YES Bank, these five stocks combined contributed 130 points of the total benchmark index rally. HDFC Bank, HDFC, L&T and Hindustan Unilever are four stocks from the Sensex hit their respective all-time highs in intra-day today. HDFC Bank saw its market capitalisation (market-cap) crossing Rs 5-trillion after the share price of the bank hit a new high today. The country’s private sector lender becoming the third firm after Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to achieve this milestone. The S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap index were trading lower by 0.34% and 0.3%, respectively.

Company LTP Change Val Pts Contribution
HDFCBANK 1941.75 50.65 105
ITC 273.75 7.85 68
HDFC 1900.00 40.05 65
ICICIBANK 349.15 6.05 40
LT 1375.00 22.75 28
MARUTI 9470.00 158.00 21
INDUSINDBK 1696.35 39.35 20
YESBANK 353.20 10.70 20
M&M 760.45 15.40 15
KOTAKBANK 1039.00 11.80 14
SBIN 310.10 3.75 14
AXISBANK 589.20 4.45 8
HEROMOTOCO 3622.00 55.95 7
BAJAJ-AUTO 3225.25 40.35 6
TATAMOTORS 424.50 1.75 3
TCS 2894.25 4.80 2
SUNPHARMA 585.25 1.90 2
RELIANCE 925.15 0.50 2
NTPC 173.65 0.35 1
DRREDDY 2498.00 8.60 1
TATAMTRDVR 246.85 1.65 1
POWERGRID 196.95 -0.05 0
ADANIPORTS 432.55 -0.50 0
ASIANPAINT 1192.55 -1.60 -1
BHARTIARTL 499.40 -0.95 -1
WIPRO 324.80 -0.95 -1
ONGC 195.20 -0.45 -1
COALINDIA 288.50 -2.80 -4
HINDUNILVR 1365.05 -6.80 -5
TATASTEEL 757.00 -17.25 -12
INFY 1146.45 -5.80 -12
Sensex 35489 407.26 1.16
Source: BSE

First Published: Thu, January 18 2018. 12:53 IST

