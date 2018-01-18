HDFC Bank, HDFC, ITC contribute over 50% of Sensex 400 points rally

twins – Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) - and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant collectively contributed more than half of the 400 points rally. These three stocks collectively contributed 238 points to the Sensex’s 407 points rise, which trading at 35,489 on Thursday at 12:57 PM, the BSE data showed.

The index hit a new high of 35,507 in intra-day trade today. Besides, three stocks – ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and YES Bank, these five stocks combined contributed 130 points of the total benchmark index rally. Bank, HDFC, and Hindustan Unilever are four stocks from the hit their respective all-time highs in intra-day today. Bank saw its market capitalisation (market-cap) crossing Rs 5-trillion after the share price of the bank hit a new high today. The country’s private sector lender becoming the third firm after Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to achieve this milestone. The S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap index were trading lower by 0.34% and 0.3%, respectively.