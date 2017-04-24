HDFC Bank hits new high; market-cap inches closer to Rs 4 lakh crore mark

With m-cap of Rs 3.93 lakh cr, HDFC Bank is less than 2% away from joining Rs 4 lakh cr m-cap club

hit a new high of Rs 1,538, up 2.7%, extending Friday’s 2.4% gain on BSE, after the private sector lender reported a better-than-expected net profit for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).



In past one-week, outperformed the market by gaining 7% as compared to a marginal 0.32% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.



With the strong rally in stock, the market valuation of has inches closer to the Rs 4 lakh crore mark.



With the market capitalization (m-cap) of Rs 3,92,954 crore, the is Rs 7,000 crore or less than 2% away to join Rs 4 lakh crore m-cap club.



(RIL) is on top of the rank with m-cap of Rs 460,713 crore ahead of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which have m-cap of Rs 457,927 crore, the BSE data shows.



The brokerage houses maintain ‘buy’/’accumulate’ rating on post its Q4 results.



“Best-in-class liability franchise, expansion of rural/semi-urban branches and improvement in productivity owing to digital focus will ensure that the bank delivers above-industry earnings growth — 16-18% CAGR over FY17-19E, albeit lower than trend — and sustains superior return ratios (RoAs of 2%). Also, the RBI’s directive on recognition & stress reporting divergence may weigh on the sector as a whole, but the bank seems to be better placed than other corporate banks given its superior retail franchise which will drive outperformance in near to medium term,” Edelweiss Securities said in result update, maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with target price of Rs 1,734.



Elara Capital, re-iterate ‘accumulate’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 1,688.



“The bank’s conservative stance on non-performing loans (NPL) recognition, values in subsidiaries and expected rise in margin and return ratios in FY18, we increase our earnings estimates by 8.4%/7.8% for FY18E/FY19E and raise our target price to Rs 1,688,” the brokerage firm said in quarterly update.