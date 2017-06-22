TRENDING ON BS
Sensex at all-time high; 25 BSE500 stocks outperformed to rally up to 36%
HDFC Bank, SpiceJet, NBCC, JBF Industries hit new high

Kotak Mahindra Bank, DHFL, Graphite India and Balkrishna Industries hit new high.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The S&P BSE Sensex, S&P BSE Smallcap and S&P BSE 500 index hit their respective new highs after a strong gain in financials and automobile stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 31,522 in intra-day trade on Thursday, surpassed its previous high of 31,430 touched on June 6, 2017. However, the S&P BSE Midcap index hit high of 14,943 is still 1.2% or 180 points away from its record high of 15,123 touched on May 17, 2017.


Among the sectoral indices, banking index S&P BSE Bankex hit a record high. HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank from the Sensex hit their respective lifetime highs today.

NBCC, JBF Industries, SpiceJet, Can Fin Homes, Entertainment Network, Visaka Industries and Gabriel India are among 21 stocks from the Smallcap index touched new highs.

Entertainment Network (ENIL) has surged 8.5% to Rs 986, extending its past one month’s 22% rally, after the company reported a better-than-expected results for March quarter (Q4FY17).

“Despite the continued demonetization headwinds in Q4, ENIL reported better-than-expected, 19% yoy, revenue growth (6.2% legacy, 12.4% new stations),” analyst at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said.

“We are optimistic about ENIL’s strategy of operating multiple frequencies in many cities. This may increase the target market (audience and advertising market-share) with the additional benefit of operating leverage by virtue of two stations in a city. Its nationwide operations should help attract more advertisers,” the brokerage firm said in company update dated May 24, 2017.
SpiceJet hit new high of Rs 136, up 3% on BSE, extending its 27% rally in past two weeks, after good growth in passenger traffic in the month of May and lower crude oil prices.

The company on Monday has signed a memorandum of understanding with Boeing for 40 737 MAX airplanes.

“The agreement, valued at approximately $4.74 billion at current list prices, is split evenly between 20 new orders for the 737 MAX 10 and conversions of 20 of the low-cost carrier’s 737 MAX 8 airplanes of its current order to 737 MAX 10s,” SpiceJet said in a press release.

On Tuesday, the company announced plans to purchase 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft worth $1.7 billion (over Rs 10,900 crore) from Bombardier, a day after signing a pact for buying 40 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
BALKRISHNA INDS 1708.00 1728.00 1688.50 21-Jun-17
CAN FIN HOMES 3289.95 3333.00 3299.85 21-Jun-17
COLGATE-PALM. 1100.45 1115.00 1114.90 19-Jun-17
DEWAN HSG. FIN. 462.25 468.45 466.75 16-Jun-17
ENT.NETWORK 970.00 986.40 963.00 16-Jun-17
GABRIEL INDIA 162.95 164.50 162.35 21-Jun-17
GRAPHITE INDIA 157.45 160.20 151.10 20-Jun-17
GULF OIL LUBRIC. 834.10 900.00 880.60 20-Jun-17
HDFC BANK 1706.15 1715.60 1702.45 21-Jun-17
ICICI PRU LIFE 447.70 449.75 449.30 19-Jun-17
IFB INDS. 753.05 754.90 746.00 22-Apr-15
JBF INDS. 319.90 326.00 318.40 31-Jul-15
KIRLOSKAR OIL 410.00 417.75 416.00 08-May-17
KOTAK MAH. BANK 999.00 999.00 995.60 21-Jun-17
L & T INFOTECH 828.80 840.00 834.30 20-Jun-17
L&T FIN.HOLDINGS 147.70 150.10 149.25 20-Jun-17
MAHINDRA HOLIDAY 622.75 627.45 617.45 15-Jun-17
MEP INFRAST. 107.40 110.35 108.35 19-Jun-17
NBCC 211.00 213.70 211.60 21-Jun-17
PLASTIBLENDS (I) 616.00 630.00 579.00 03-Nov-16
S P APPARELS 479.00 482.00 479.40 13-Jun-17
SPICEJET 134.75 136.30 132.70 21-Jun-17
SUNDRAM FASTEN. 458.80 468.00 454.85 21-Jun-17
SUPRAJIT ENGG. 325.35 335.00 333.00 21-Jun-17
VETO SWITCHGEARS 188.40 192.00 189.75 21-Jun-17
VISAKA INDS. 530.00 569.70 565.00 21-Jun-17
VST TILL. TRACT. 2330.65 2399.95 2388.90 21-Jun-17

