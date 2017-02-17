HDFC Bank surpasses Reliance, becomes second most valuable company

Price on BSE in Rs M-cap in Rs crore % chg Company 30/12/2016 16/02/2017 17/02/2017 30/12/2016 16/02/2017 17/02/2017 1 day YTD TCS 2361.95 2446.90 2415.90 465,405 482,144 476036 -1.3 2.3 HDFC Bank 1204.20 1327.35 1422.80 307,715 339,574 363788 7.2 18.2 Reliance Inds. 1080.10 1064.95 1064.60 350,340 345,455 345341 0.0 -1.4 ITC 240.95 266.70 267.50 292,065 323,403 324374 0.3 11.0 ONGC 191.45 194.10 193.90 245,692 249,093 248836 -0.1 1.3 Infosys 1010.70 1011.90 1002.00 232,152 232,428 230154 -1.0 -0.9 HDFC 1262.45 1393.35 1418.00 200,110 220,977 224893 1.8 12.3 SBI 249.75 270.40 268.80 193,876 215,604 214328 -0.6 7.6 Coal India 300.00 318.25 315.15 189,491 201,018 195627 -1.0 5.1 Hindustan Unilever 826.30 846.65 843.45 178,834 183,238 182351 -0.4 2.1 Price, M-cap as on 17/02/2017 on BSE at 12:18 pm.

HDFC Bank, the private sector lender, replaced (RIL) to become the second most valuable company in terms of market capitalization (m-cap) on BSE.The stock of surged to its record high of Rs 1,450, up 9% on BSE in early morning trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed restrictions placed on purchase of bank shares by foreign portfolio investors.At 12.18 pm, shares of the were quoting 7% higher at Rs 1,423 on BSE with m-cap of Rs 363,788 crore was at second positions in overall ranking. At the same time, which is trading flat at Rs 1,065, was at number three rank with m-cap of Rs 345,341 crore.Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with m-cap at Rs 4,75,858 crore, still remains India's the most-valued company.Thus far in the calendar year 2017, has outperformed the market by gaining 18% as compared to 7% rise in S&P BSE Sensex. was down 1%, while TCS up 2% during the same period.Meanwhile, the combined m-cap of the HDFC Group crosses Rs 6 lakh crore m-cap. The group housing finance firm Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has m-cap of Rs 224,893 crore, while GRUH Finance have m-cap of Rs 13,958 crore, the BSE data shows.