HDFC, Muthoot Finance, DCB Bank among 28 stocks from BSE500 hit new high

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), LIC Housing Finance, Muthoot Finance, IndusInd Bank and DCB Bank from the financials are among 28 stocks from the BSE500 index that hit their respective record high after the index touched new high in intra-day trade on Friday.Hero MotoCorp, Escorts and TVS Motor Company from automobiles, and Laurus Labs from healthcare and Bayer Crop Sciences, Finolex Industries and UPL from the agri-related sectors too hit new highs today.Hero MotoCorp hit a new high of Rs 3,849, up 3% on BSE, after the company reported 8.7% growth in sales at 633,884 units in May. The country's largest two-wheeler maker had sold 583,117 units in May 2016. In the month of April, the company recorded 3.5% decline in sales at 591,306 units of two-wheelers.With the arrival of monsoon at some parts of the country and forecast of normal rains this year, the industry is expecting a boost in demand and consumption in the rural markets, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.Bayer CropScience has rallied 11% to Rs 5,005 on BSE in intra-day trade after the agrochemicals company announced that its board will meet on June 06, 2017, to consider a proposal for buy back of the company's equity shares.surged 7% to Rs 505, after Zydus' Moraiya Plant received its first product approval post successful United States Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) audit.“Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to Levofloxacin Injection, 500 mg/20 ml and 750 mg/30 ml (25 mg/ml). This is significant as it marks the beginning of the approval process for the filings made from the Moraiya manufacturing plant after successfully completing the USFDA audit from Fed 6-15 2017 with Zero 483 observations,” the company said in a statement.Levofloxacin is used in the treatment of bacterial infections and will be produced at group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.