HDFC to raise Rs 500 cr through NCDs; issue to open on May 19
The bonds will bear coupon rate of 7.67 per cent per annum
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2UVk1RA
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Super Saver Health Insurance For Your Family
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- New to investing in shares?
- Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU