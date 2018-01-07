These top six stocks in BSE100 index could outperform in 2018

The markets had a good year in 2017, with indices like the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 gaining 28-29 per cent and broader indices gaining even more. While this is good, it pales in comparison to the star performers of the year, as these stocks more than doubled investors’ money over the same period.

However, while this performance is unlikely to be maintained in the current year, analysts believe there is still steam left in the top performers. Bajaj Finance A diversified loan book, lower cost of funds and strong consumer demand have helped the financier register ...