Here's how rate sensitive stocks have performed since the last RBI policy

are in focus ahead of the outcome of RBI Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision later today. Since the last policy annoucement on february 7, Realty and Bank indices have slipped 7.7% and 6% respectively, as compared to 3.3% fall in the index in the same period. Auto, however, was flat during the same time.

The first of FY19 is expected to be a non-event. The six-member MPC is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6 per cent on Thursday.

According to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings,"The policy review is in the backdrop of higher economic growth, moderation in inflation, increase in bank credit growth, lower bank deposits growth, tight liquidity conditions and increasing GSec yields in FY18. Prospects of interest rate hikes by US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England will also limit the chances of RBI going in for a rate cut."

Back in February, the central bank had raised the projection to 5.1% in the January-March quarter from 4.3-4.7% in the second half of FY2018.

Bank



Among banking stocks, fell the most, down almost 40%, since the last meet. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, also fell between 12%-19% during the period, ACE Equity data show.

Stock Price (Rs) Company Name 07-Feb-2018 04-Apr-2018 % Change IndusInd Bank 1663.10 1794.05 7.87 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1034.95 1078.20 4.18 RBL Bank 479.00 487.90 1.86 HDFC Bank 1871.40 1884.80 0.72 The Federal Bank 93.40 91.40 -2.14 IDFC Bank 52.20 48.25 -7.57 Yes Bank 333.20 305.65 -8.27 Bank Of Baroda 153.75 139.95 -8.98 Axis Bank 558.70 490.15 -12.27 State Bank Of India 292.75 246.90 -15.66 332.25 268.45 -19.20 Punjab National Bank 156.95 94.40 -39.85

Stock Price (Rs) Company Name 07-Feb-2018 04-Apr-2018 % Change Oberoi Realty 469.55 496.50 5.74 Prestige Estate Projects 289.50 292.25 0.95 Phoenix Mills 613.20 581.30 -5.20 Unitech 7.37 6.73 -8.68 Sobha 552.85 499.95 -9.57 Indiabulls Real Estate 200.70 180.80 -9.92 Godrej Properties 790.95 712.50 -9.92 287.00 258.00 -10.10 DLF 225.20 198.55 -11.83 HDIL 51.40 40.60 -21.01 Source: AceEquity

Source: AceEquityIn realty index, HDIL, DLF, fell over 10% each. However, Oberoi Realty gained 5.7%Auto stocks, on the other hand, gained with Exide Industries rising 12.7% since February 7; followed by Ashok Leyland, MRF, Apollo Tyres which were up between 8%-9%.