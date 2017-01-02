Here's why Indian markets still hold promise

Analysts expect earnings in FY18 to grow by more than 20% on the back of normalisation of profits, particularly in auto and bank sectors

Indian markets were on a roll till September this year. Corporate India was bullish, expecting a good monsoon, lower interest rates and higher disposable incomes from the Seventh Pay Commission to give a fillip to the economy. However, three unexpected events in November have altered the landscape in a big way. The election of Donald Trump as the US President has resulted in flight of capital from emerging markets, given his focus to get companies back to invest in the US. Second, the likelihood of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Fed in ...

Ashley Coutinho