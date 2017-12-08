Hero MotoCorp: Re-rating hinges on scooter, premium bike growth

The Hero MotoCorp stock has underperformed peers TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto in recent months on the back of muted September quarter numbers, lower presence in higher growth areas and margin pressures.

Brokerages have been highlighting three areas --- scooters, premium motorcycles and exports -- where it is falling short of its smaller peers. Exports account for a negligible two per cent of Hero’s sales (20-40 per cent for TVS, Bajaj Auto). Scooters and premium motorcycles, the fastest-growing segments of the domestic two-wheeler market, contribute only 13 per cent to its ...