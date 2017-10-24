Hero MotoCorp vrooms on rural sales, more steam left

The Hero MotoCorp stock was up 1.4 per cent after strong sales in the festive season. But, given the expectation of this momentum continuing led by demand pick-up both in urban and rural markets, and looking at analysts' target prices, there is room for further upsides for the stock. The immediate trigger has been the news that the company has sold more than 300,000 units of two-wheelers at the retail level on October 17, the day of Dhanteras. The strong conclusion to the festival season follows its record sales in September of more than 700,000 units, its highest ever ...