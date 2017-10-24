Hero MotoCorp vrooms on rural sales, more steam left

The Hero MotoCorp stock was up 1.4 per cent after strong sales in the festive season. But, given the expectation of this momentum continuing led by demand pick-up both in urban and rural markets, and looking at analysts' target prices, there is room for further upsides for the stock. The immediate trigger has been the news that the company has sold more than 300,000 units of two-wheelers at the retail level on October 17, the day of Dhanteras. The strong conclusion to the festival season follows its record sales in September of more than 700,000 units, its highest ever ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?