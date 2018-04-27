HIL surges 9% as Q4 profit rises more than double

Total revenue during the quarter under review increased 22% at Rs 3,350 million from Rs 2,740 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
HIL registered highest ever EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) during quarter at 12%, up 530 bps over the previous year quarter.
The company said expansion in product and customer matrix opening up opportunities for further leverage in margins. The sustained improvement underlined by disciplined cost optimisation measures, it added.
At 10:17 am; HIL was trading 8.6% higher at Rs 2,260 as compared to 0.81% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 118,386 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
In past one month, the stock outperformed the market by gaining 37% against 5.5% rise in the benchmark index.
